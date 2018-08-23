The Queen’s football Gaels are optimistic about the season ahead

The 2018 Ontario University Football Association kicks off a new season on Sunday.

The Queen’s Gaels open on the road in Toronto against the York Lions.

“For some reason, they give us a hard time,” said Gaels head coach Pat Sheahan.

“Although we’ve had our share of victories over the years, there has been some very close games. I can’t put a finger on it, but the Lions always play us tough. We have to be ready to go right from the start.”

A poor start did the Gaels in last year. They lost their first four games of the season and finished at 4-4.

They were beaten by McMaster in the OUA quarterfinal, 12-9.

“Getting off to a quick start is something we need to do,” added, Sheahan, who is entering his 19th season with the tricolour.

“We’ve got York and Toronto in our first couple of games so we have to make the most of it. I believe we have the talent to make a serious run at the Yates Cup.”

The Gaels will score points this fall. Veteran quarterback Nate Hobbs is back for a fifth and final season. He can hand the ball off to Jake Puskus or throw to Chris Osei-Kusi who is expected to be a high pick in next year’s CFL draft.

During the off-season, Sheahan hired former CFL coach Marcel Bellefeuille to be his offensive coordinator. Bellefeuille served as head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2008 until 2011.

The Gaels have a new defensive coordinator as well in Ryan Bechmanis. He replaces Greg Marshall who took the head coaching job at the University of Toronto.

The Gaels have graduated 11 players on defense so coach Sheahan is counting on Bechmanis to architect and organize a whole new chapter of Queen’s defense.

Bechmanis is a former Gael himself, playing five years for the tricolour from 2001-2005.

For the past seven years, Bechmanis has served as defensive coordinator for the Carleton Ravens.

The Gaels home opener at George Richardson Memorial Stadium will be Sunday Sept. 2 against the Laurier Golden Hawks.