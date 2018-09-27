Police looking for suspects after armed robbery

An investigation is underway into an armed carjacking at a school parking lot in Regina’s east-end.

Around 10:00 p.m. last night, police were dispatched to FW Johnson high school where officers say a group of friends were in the parking lot when a vehicle with three males parked nearby.

Three suspects approached them with a gun and knife demanding their money and belongings.

They fled the scene after trying to steal their car.

None of the victim’s injuries are considered serious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.