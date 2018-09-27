Young woman testifies at Halifax trial she awoke to U.K. sailors performing sex acts on her

A young woman has told the trial of a U.K. sailor that she woke up face down and naked on a bed in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base with at least three men performing sex acts on her.

The complainant says she went to sleep in a room with four beds in the Warrior Block of 12 Wing Shearwater next to a sailor and when she awoke, two men were performing sex acts on her from the front and one from behind.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, says it was dark and she could only see shadows, but “I heard voices laughing.”

Speaking in a soft tone, she says she went in and out of consciousness three times, and identified Darren Smalley’s voice during the incident.

The 38-year-old Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in a case that once involved four accused.

Charges against two of the sailors were dropped and the Crown stayed charges against another sailor, Simon Radford, earlier in the trial.