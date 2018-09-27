Canada
September 27, 2018 11:15 am
Updated: September 27, 2018 11:16 am

Young woman testifies at Halifax trial she awoke to U.K. sailors performing sex acts on her

By Staff The Canadian Press

Darren Smalley, right, a British sailor charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, walks outside the court room in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/ The Canadian Press
A A

A young woman has told the trial of a U.K. sailor that she woke up face down and naked on a bed in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base with at least three men performing sex acts on her.

The complainant says she went to sleep in a room with four beds in the Warrior Block of 12 Wing Shearwater next to a sailor and when she awoke, two men were performing sex acts on her from the front and one from behind.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Woman describes ‘extremely threatening’ scene at British sailor’s sex trial

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, says it was dark and she could only see shadows, but “I heard voices laughing.”

Speaking in a soft tone, she says she went in and out of consciousness three times, and identified Darren Smalley’s voice during the incident.

The 38-year-old Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in a case that once involved four accused.

Charges against two of the sailors were dropped and the Crown stayed charges against another sailor, Simon Radford, earlier in the trial.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
12 Wing Shearwater
British Sailor
Darren Smalley
Halifax
Sexual Assault
U.K. sailor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News