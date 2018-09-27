Around the OHL podcast recap: What happened on opening weekend and an update on Bulldogs’ coach Dave Matsos

The OHL’s opening weekend had its fair share of storylines, whether it was a young Erie Otters team scoring a dozen goals against the Flint Firebirds, or the Peterborough Petes picking up a pair of victories, which makes for a busy episode of this week’s Around the OHL podcast.
- Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs take a look at some “didn’t see that coming” moments from the opening weekend. They also provide an update on Hamilton Bulldogs coach David Matsos, who collapsed behind the bench during a game in Barrie. Mike speaks with the voice of the Bulldogs Stew Kernan, who was there.
- They also analyze “Are the Erie Otters for real?” They may have beat Flint 12-1, but does that mean they could be contenders? Victor Fernandes from the Erie Sun-Times joins the guys to talk about what he saw from the team in their first few games.
- Will Cuylle had a fantastic opening weekend in the league, with the Windsor Spitfires’ rookie scoring his first OHL goal. Mike Stubbs had a chance to catch up with the prospect, and talk about how he’s been adjusting to junior hockey.
- The guys also take a look at the European goaltenders playing in the OHL, after the Canadian Hockey League lifted a ban on import goalies for this season. We look at the background of that decision, and how it’s impacting the league.
