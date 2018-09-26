Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Dave Matsos continues recovery

The Hamilton Bulldogs say head coach Dave Matsos will not be behind the bench this weekend.

Matsos, 44, collapsed behind the Bulldogs bench with 19.8 seconds remaining in last Saturday’s game in Barrie and was transported to hospital.

In a statement issued by the Bulldogs on Wednesday, the team says, “Moving forward Dave will help the team prepare for its games this weekend but will not be behind the bench as he continues to rest, recover and undergo further medical evaluation.”

“I’m extremely grateful for the messages of support and encouragement both my family and I have received from our Bulldogs fans and people throughout our great hockey community,” said Matsos.

“I’d also like to thank all the medical staff for their tremendous work and support over the last few days, specifically our head athletic therapist JP Laciak, the paramedics and staff at the Barrie Molson Centre as well as the doctors and nurses at Royal Victoria Hospital.”

The team has announced that associate coach Vince Laise will assume the head coaching duties and will be supported by assistant coach Ron Wilson and assistant/video coach Patrick Jarrett.

“Our doctors and medical staff continue to monitor Dave’s health,” said Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios. “In the meantime, we have full confidence that Vince, Ron and Patrick will provide the highest level of coaching and support for our Bulldogs players.”

Hamilton (1-1) visits Peterborough on Saturday and hosts Ottawa in their home opener at FirstOntario Centre on Sunday.

“As Dave continues to rest and recover, it is important for everyone to understand that nothing matters more than his health and wellbeing,” added Staios.

“We realize there are questions that remain unanswered, but until we have received all necessary medical information, the organization will not have any further comment. We ask that you respect the privacy of both he and his family moving forward. Dave will not be made available for further comment at this time.”