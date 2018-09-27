‘House of Cards’ final trailer: ‘The age of the middle-aged white man is over’

Frank Underwood is dead, and Claire Underwood is in charge now.

That’s the message in the final trailer for the last season of Netflix original series House of Cards, which is ending its run after its former lead, Kevin Spacey, faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

In the upcoming Season 6, which is available for streaming as of Nov. 2, President Claire Underwood is the leader of the United States, and things are going to change under her watch.

“Here’s the thing,” she declares with a stone face. “Whatever Frances told you the last five years? Don’t believe a word of it. The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

Actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear join the cast this year as siblings Annette and Bill Shepherd, and they run an industrial conglomerate that has a strong influence in the political realm. Netflix says the new characters “share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods.”

“It’s going to be different for you and me,” promises President Underwood.

You can watch the trailer at the top of the page.

The final season of ‘House of Cards’ will be available for streaming on Netflix on Nov. 2.