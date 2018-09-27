Crime
September 27, 2018 9:32 am

Police release video of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A 61-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run that took place in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue. Police say the suspect was driving a black mini-van and are asking the public for help. Jamie Mauracher has more.

A A

Police have released surveillance video of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

A 61-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

Toronto police said the pedestrian was attempting to make his way across a crosswalk when he was struck by a black Chrysler minivan travelling eastbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

Authorities are appealing for residents or drivers who were present at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Black Chrysler minivan
black minivan
driver of vehicle
Fatal Hit And Run
Hit and Run
Scarborough
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News