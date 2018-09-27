Police release video of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

Police have released surveillance video of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

A 61-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Toronto police said the pedestrian was attempting to make his way across a crosswalk when he was struck by a black Chrysler minivan travelling eastbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

Authorities are appealing for residents or drivers who were present at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.