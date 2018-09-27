Politics
September 27, 2018 8:26 am
Updated: September 27, 2018 8:40 am

Former Saskatchewan deputy premier Eric Berntson dead at 77

By Staff The Canadian Press

Senator Eric Berntson leaves the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Friday Feb. 23, 2001, after the court rejected his appeal for a fraud conviction and a one-year jail term. The former senator and deputy premier of Saskatchewan died on Sunday.

Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press
A A

Eric Berntson, a former Saskatchewan and federal politician who served jail time for fraud, has died. He was 77.

Berntson first entered provincial politics in 1975 when he won the Souris-Cannington riding as a Progressive Conservative.

He served as the Leader of the Opposition from 1979 to 1982 after the newly elected party leader, Grant Devine, did not have a seat.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Former Sask. Party MLA and Snowbird leader Yogi Huyghebaert passes away at 74

When Devine became premier in 1982 Berntson was named his deputy.

Following his time in provincial politics Berntson was appointed to the Senate in 1990 by former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

He was convicted in 1999 of defrauding Saskatchewan taxpayers of more than $41,000 while serving as deputy premier.

In 2001, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld Berntson’s conviction and he resigned his Senate seat to serve a one-year jail term.

Berntson died in Ottawa on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife Joanie, three children and a granddaughter.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Eric Berntson
Eric Berntson Dead
Eric Berntson Dies
Eric Berntson Fraud
Eric Berntson Progressive Conservative
Eric Berntson Sask PC
Eric Berntson Saskatchewan
Sask Politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News