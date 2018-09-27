Live
September 27, 2018 8:09 am
Updated: September 27, 2018 8:12 am

Live coverage: Kavanaugh and his accuser testify at Senate hearing

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault and she has since received death threats and had to move her family from their home.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, as well as from his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, Thursday morning.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings have been plagued by accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, with a fourth and a possible fifth accusation coming to light just Wednesday night.

The hearings begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live from the player above or follow along in the live blog below.

