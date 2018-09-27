Live coverage: Kavanaugh and his accuser testify at Senate hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, as well as from his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, Thursday morning.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings have been plagued by accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, with a fourth and a possible fifth accusation coming to light just Wednesday night.

The hearings begin at 10 a.m. ET.