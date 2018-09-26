‘Vision Zero’ aims to make Kingston streets safer

The city is currently working on a new road safety strategy called “Vision Zero” aimed at eliminating all fatal and serious injury collisions.

On Kingston roads, flexible bollards have been placed on neighbourhood streets trying to make drivers slow down. But that’s not the only strategy that could be coming down the road.

“As long as there are any collisions on our roadways, there’s still work for us to do so that’s why we think Vision Zero is the only goal that we should have for road safety for the city,” said Deanna Green, traffic division manager at the city.

READ MORE: How Kingston has done since the installation of traffic calming bollards

Green chaired Wednesday’s meeting of the road safety advisory group that’s helping to formulate the Vision Zero strategy. There’s also talk of red-light cameras getting installed around town but at this point, Green says it’s only talk.

“One of the recommendations coming from the road safety plan, we expect would be for council to take another look at red-light cameras. And the next best opportunity to implement them in Kingston would be in 2022 because it’s a five-year program.”

READ MORE: Calgary tests out ‘traffic-calming’ polka dots

Another measure the city’s looking into is photo radar.

Green says the province is close to approving a regulation that would allow municipalities to operate photo radar in school zones and in community safety zones.

She says Kingston has been very carefully watching its progress but like so many projects, a number of details still need to be worked out.