Vancouver School Board votes to re-pipe and install water fountain amid lead concerns

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) has voted to install new pipes and water refilling stations in schools over fears of lead contamination but one trustee says the board didn’t go far enough.

Most trustees voted to put off formerly letting parents know about their plans despite the original motion calling to immediately inform them.

Trustee Carrie Bercic tweeted that while she was glad to see her motion was passed, she was “disheartened” trustees wanted to wait to tell parents until the end of October, which happens to be after next month’s municipal elections on Oct. 20.

I am very disheartened that there wasn't enough trustee support to inform parents right away if their school has lead solder in the pipes. I'd want to know if my child was in those schools. I look forward to the next committee II mtg where "messaging" to parents will be discussed — Carrie Bercic (@CarrieBercic) September 25, 2018

VSB Board Chair Janet Fraser said the delay in communication had nothing to do with the upcoming election. Rather, the board wanted to figure out how best to convey its plans to parents.

“We want to make sure we get out information to individual schools,” she said. “We have 110 schools in Vancouver. We want to make sure we get accurate information to the parents.”

The district says all fountains are up to code, but some health experts say even the smallest trace of lead can be harmful to children.

“Obviously we would love to go out into our schools and do all the work immediately, but we work within the budget that is set by the provincial government,” Fraser said. “You have to prioritize to the highest need first.”

The school board will re-open the issue at a meeting next month.