Edmonton’s business community gets Google lesson from the source

Edmonton business owners and entrepreneurs had the unique opportunity to learn how to use Google to their benefit from Google.

The technology company was at Rogers Place on Wednesday hosting workshops as part of its six-city #growwithgoogle tour to help Canadians create economic opportunities through digital skills.

“One of our fundamental values at Google is about affording opportunities for everyone,” Aaron Brindle, Google Canada’s Head of Communications, said. “That includes bringing the best of Google’s products and tools to helping people’s businesses grow, and that’s the one of the messages we’re delivering here.”

The free all-day event aimed at providing small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools necessary to get their businesses online, including online marketing, using data to drive growth and setting up a Google My Business profile to show up on searches and maps.

“When you do a Google search for let’s say ‘Global,’ if you find a little box on the right, that’s your Google My Business listing and that box doesn’t replace your website but it works with your website and it helps drive people to your website,” Google certified trainer Dave Delaney said.

“That’s where you can add your business hours, it can get you on the Google Maps which is a huge thing because so many people are searching Google Maps for local business.”

It’s the first time Google HAS done the nation-wide tour. Brindle said Edmonton was chosen as one of the spots because it’s “a primary mover in the global digital space.”

“There’s something kind of special that’s happening — the nexus between business and technology in this city and we’re here to celebrate that,” he said.

Mayor Don Iveson told the crowd that developing an understanding of how to use the digital platform to grow business is critical. The mayor used Wednesday’s opening of the 69-storey Stantec Tower as an example of the opportunity for local businesses to grow in Edmonton.

“That started as a one person shop. Don Stanley became Stantec,” Iveson said. “If you’re sitting here today as a one person shop, thinking, ‘Can I do that in Edmonton?’ There’s a 69-storey building across the street that says, ‘Hell yeah you can do that in Edmonton.'”

Google is also providing much of what was offered at the workshops online.