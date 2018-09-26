Teen charged with stabbing sister at Peterborough home: Police

A teenager has been charged following an alleged assault involving her sister at a Peterborough residence last week.

Police say the morning of Sept. 18, officers were called to a house for a family dispute involving two sisters. Police were informed the accused first assaulted her sister with a stapler and then stabbed her in the arm with a knife.

The teen allegedly also damaged a door in the home.

“The victim did not require medical assistance,” police stated.

The teen was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

The 18-year-old girl from St. Catharines, Ont., was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.

“The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic-related incident,” police said Tuesday.