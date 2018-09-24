Toronto man arrested in stabbing in downtown Peterborough

A 37-year-old Toronto man is facing charges including aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon following a stabbing outside a George Street North bar early Sunday.

Peterborough police say around 2 a.m., a person located an officer to report that a man who worked at the bar had been stabbed while outside the front door area.

“The male suspect then discarded the weapon and fled the area on foot,” police stated Monday.

Officers located the weapon in the area. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police located and arrested a suspect still in the area a short time later.

“During the arrest, officers located a small knife on the accused,” police said.

Errol Potvin, 37, of Pharmacy Avenue, Toronto, is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

He appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court Monday.