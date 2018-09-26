The JHR podcast: Fighting for refugee rights in Jordan through media

This second episode of the JHR podcast focuses on Journalists for Human Rights’ work in Jordan.

Hosts Grant McDonald and Mackay Taggart of Global News discuss the radio show “Motassawon,” which means, “We are all equal.”

As well, we look at how Journalists for Human Rights is helping lead the conversation on the rights of migrants and refugees. As a result of this work, the media in Amman is more active and accurate when it comes to covering these stories.

Guests on this episode:

Mohammed Shamma, JHR’s Program Manager based in Jordan

Hannah Clifford, Senior Programs Manager with JHR

Listen to the podcast:

