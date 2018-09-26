Journalists for Human Rights

September 26, 2018 10:09 am

The JHR podcast: Fighting for refugee rights in Jordan through media

By Grant McDonald Global News

In this May 4, 2016 file photo, a Syrian refugee man and boy cross into Jordan at the Hadalat reception area on the Syrian-Jordanian border, northeast of the capital, Amman

AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File
This second episode of the JHR podcast focuses on Journalists for Human Rights’ work in Jordan.

Hosts Grant McDonald and Mackay Taggart of Global News discuss the radio show “Motassawon,” which means, “We are all equal.”

As well, we look at how Journalists for Human Rights is helping lead the conversation on the rights of migrants and refugees. As a result of this work, the media in Amman is more active and accurate when it comes to covering these stories.

Guests on this episode:

  • Mohammed Shamma, JHR’s Program Manager based in Jordan
  • Hannah Clifford, Senior Programs Manager with JHR

Listen to the podcast:

