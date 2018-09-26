Health Sciences Centre guards plead with province to help deal with meth violence

Security guards at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre are appealing directly to Manitoba’s Justice Minister and Health Minister to do more to help hospital staff feel safe.

680 CJOB has obtained a copy of a letter sent from the Manitoba Government Employees Union (MGEU) calling on the government to take action before someone gets seriously injured.

The letter was dated Tuesday, the same day Manitoba’s Nurses Union shared startling numbers showing a 1,200 per cent rise in the number of meth-related visits, a rise in attacks on its staff, and revealed a nurse had been punched in the face last week.

MGEU said weapons are increasingly being seized at Winnipeg hospitals as well.

Hospital sources provided 680 CJOB a photo of a serrated knife believed to have been taken from a patient in June.

MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky Hospital said members are confiscating so many weapons from violent patients that they now have a room to hold them all.

“We used to have a drawer [filled with weapons], then it was a table, and now it’s a room,” said Gawronsky.

In the letter, MGEU notes meth is a growing part of the problem.

“We have written to request that with the increased use of meth and opiods – drug induced psychosis has resulted in a spike of violent situations involving patients and security staff at HSC,” said the letter, directed at Justice Minister Cliff Cullen and Health Minister Cam Friesen.

In June a security guard at HSC was attacked by a patient carrying a needle,

Violent behavior has become a growing concern, the letter said.

“They are feeling pressure to intervene appropriately in situations that arise, but don’t have the authority or power to do so.”

“These officers need a more elevated legal status to allow them to intervene in violent situations with more authority.”

Global News has reached out to the WRHA and the Province for their response.