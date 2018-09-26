Rod Rosenstein called upon to testify by House Freedom Caucus Republicans

The conservative House Freedom Caucus is pushing for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this week.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows says Rosenstein should answer questions about reports that he floated the idea of secretly recording President Donald Trump.

Rosenstein and Trump are scheduled to talk Thursday at the White House.

Meadows tweeted Tuesday that the Freedom Caucus has decided Rosenstein should testify or resign. Committee leadership hasn’t commented.

Meadows introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein in July and has threatened to try to force a vote.