Measures installed on Oklahoma Drive in Pickering to curb excessive speed

If you’ve driven east on Oklahoma Drive in Pickering lately, you may have noticed a new device trying to get speeders to slow down.

The speed board was installed in an attempt to curb the problem in the area.

More than 4,000 vehicles come down Oklahoma Drive in Pickering every day.

Speeding has been a concern in the area since the 1980s — and finally the issue is being tackled.

“I notice that people will put their brakes on and slow down once they see their speed flashing,” said Garry Winsor, chair of Fairport Beach Neighborhood Association Membership. “I mean there’s some people that don’t, that continue to speed, and in fact I think they’ve clocked someone at 111 kilometers an hour going down the hill.”

The new speed board is the result of a collective effort between the City of Pickering and the Fairport Beach Neighborhood Association.

Both chipped in $1,500.

Now, the goal is to have more of the boards put up around Pickering in every community safety zone, including mobile units on local streets. With the intention of getting cameras to further enforce with photo radar.

“It’s transmitting data and that data is live, that data goes to the community, it goes to Durham Regional Police, it goes to Road Watch, it goes to the city. So you’re able to determine statistics and trends to when the speeders are speeding that are compromising the safety of the residents in this community,” said Maurice Brenner, Pickering Ward 1 councillor.

With three elementary schools in the area, that also includes students.

Caryn Hurst is the principal at Fairport Beach Public School. The speed board, which is right across the street from her school, is an important tool in cracking down on speeders in school zones, she says.

“Whatever we can do is great because ultimately, it’s about safety. We need as much assistance with that as possible until it’s not an issue anymore,” Hurst said.

While the speed board has only been up for a month, those who helped get it off the ground are noticing a difference.

“You can’t put a price tag on saving a child’s life. Being proactive is the way to go. Being reactive after there’s been an accident is not the way to go,” Brenner said.