‘Thousands of dollars’ in damage after windows smashed at Campbellford church

Northumberland Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after new custom windows were smashed at a Catholic church in Campbellford last week.

Police say the windows were installed at Saint Mary’s Church on Centre Street on Sept. 20 as part of ongoing restorations. The church is approximately 53 kilometres east of Peterborough.

“Overnight all the windows were smashed resulting in several thousands of dollars in damage,” police stated Tuesday.

The OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Unit is assisting with this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.