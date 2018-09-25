Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London, Middlesex area

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for London, Middlesex County, and surrounding areas as forecasters with Environment Canada call for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity Tuesday.

The advisory, which also covers Elgin, Huron, Perth, and Lambton counties, says storm activity is possible late Tuesday afternoon across the region, with more significant thunderstorms possible in some areas in the evening.

The main threat, the advisory says, is the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts with some of the thunderstorms.

“The threat of severe thunderstorms should diminish towards midnight,” the advisory reads.

The national weather agency is forecasting cloudy skies in London Tuesday night, with showers or thunderstorms starting in the evening. Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres are expected.

On Monday, Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said a storm system would be making its way across southwestern Ontario on Tuesday, heading east toward southern Quebec.