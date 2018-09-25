One person dead after helicopter crashes in Stouffville, police say

York Regional Police say one person is dead after a helicopter crash near Preston Lake in Stouffville on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews, including York Regional Police, Markham fire and Stouffville fire, were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Bloomington Road around 3 p.m.

A police spokesperson was able to confirm with Global News that a small aircraft, a helicopter, had crashed and one person was believed to be on board.

The small helicopter with only the pilot inside left from North Bay around 1:30 p.m. inbound for the Buttonville airport but flew into a zone with no visibility due to fog, according to the Canadian Traffic Network (CTN).

The police spokesperson told Global News the pilot crashed in the area of Warden Avenue, north of Aurora Road, close to Preston Lake. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Warden Avenue is currently closed from St. Johns Side Road to Aurora Road.

UPDATE: Aircraft collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville Road closures: Warden Avenue is closed from St Johns Sideroad to Aurora Road. The pilot was the lone occupant in the aircraft, he has been pronounced deceased at the scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 25, 2018

Fatal chopper crash in Stouffville: @WSFES were searching the area after being notified by @CYKZ that a Robinson R44 went missing at 1:45 PM when it lost contact in poor visibility. Scene located in a forest off Warden Av about an hour later. Aircraft registered in North Bay. — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 25, 2018

ROAD CLOSURE – Warden Ave from St Johns to Aurora Road #Aurora

On scene with Fire Dept for a fire

Details to follow

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 25, 2018