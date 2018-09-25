One person dead after helicopter crashes in Stouffville, police say
York Regional Police say one person is dead after a helicopter crash near Preston Lake in Stouffville on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews, including York Regional Police, Markham fire and Stouffville fire, were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Bloomington Road around 3 p.m.
A police spokesperson was able to confirm with Global News that a small aircraft, a helicopter, had crashed and one person was believed to be on board.
The small helicopter with only the pilot inside left from North Bay around 1:30 p.m. inbound for the Buttonville airport but flew into a zone with no visibility due to fog, according to the Canadian Traffic Network (CTN).
The police spokesperson told Global News the pilot crashed in the area of Warden Avenue, north of Aurora Road, close to Preston Lake. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Warden Avenue is currently closed from St. Johns Side Road to Aurora Road.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.