A majority of British Columbians use their work phone for personal texts: new survey

Are you using your work phone for personal texts?

If so, you aren’t alone.

A new survey shows more employees are using company-issued phones — for fun.

The poll by Research Co. found that the work phone paid for by the employer is used more often for personal use.

In British Columbia, it rings true for 65 per cent of those surveyed.

The survey found full-time employees in the highest annual household income bracket were less likely to use their company-issued devices for personal use than those in the lower income brackets.

But employees over the age of 55 were more likely to use their company-issued devices for non-work-related use than their younger counterparts.