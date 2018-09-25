New concussion program to provide mental-health safety net for CJHL players

A new program establishing a mandatory concussion protocol across the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) was announced Tuesday in Warman, Sask.

It’s the first national concussion program available in the junior A hockey league to safeguard a player’s mental and physical well-being. The CJHL is comprised of 133 teams and over 3,000 players.

Officials said research shows that 10 to 20 per cent of concussion patients may face a difficult recovery, sometimes leading to mental health issues.

“The long-term effects of concussion are a growing concern for our organization, our athletes and their families. This is a major milestone for improving concussion management standards in junior hockey,” CJHL president Brent Ladds said in a press release.

“Player safety is our number one priority.”

The CJHL Concussion Program, funded by The Co-operators, establishes a protocol that will implement clear guidelines for the recognition, assessment, and management of concussions.

HeadCheck Health’s software will be used to allow team trainers to perform the concussion protocol, and the league to monitor compliance. A mobile app can be used to document suspected concussions, and run assessments.

Under the new program, a player’s concussion history will be digitally tracked and transferred with them for more informed healthcare decisions.

The concussion management software will also allow the CJHL to find areas to make player safety improvements.

Over 400 organizations across North America use HeadCheck as their primary tool for concussion management including Eastern Washington University, Rugby Ontario, and Okotoks Minor Hockey.