Ted Cruz, wife forced out of Washington restaurant by protesters

Sen. Ted Cruz left a Washington, D.C. restaurant Monday, after protesters stormed inside and demanded he denounce U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Videos posted on social media by group Smash Racism DC show a small group of protesters approaching the senator, asking him for his thoughts on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

“I’d love to talk with you about Brett Kavanaugh tonight,” one woman in the video tells Cruz. “Love to know what your vote is going to be tonight. I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh. And do you believe survivors, sir?”

Others in the video are heard chanting, “We believe survivors.”

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by university professor Christine Blasey Ford. Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh assaulted her in the 1980s when they were in high school.

A second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, says Kavanaugh undressed in front of her while the two were students at Yale University.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

Cruz and his wife eventually left the restaurant, with the senator saying “God bless you” to the protesters.

The incident prompted criticism from Beto O’Rourke, who is vying for the Senate seat currently held by Cruz.

O’Rourke defended his opponent Tuesday, saying Cruz has the right to eat in peace.

“Not right that Senator Cruz and his wife Heidi were surrounded and forced to leave a restaurant last night because of protesters. The Cruz family should be treated with respect,” O’Rourke tweeted.

While Kavanaugh’s nomination has sparked protests across the country, he has the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly spoken out in defending his nominee, saying the accusations are a Democrat ploy to “destroy a wonderful man.”

The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

Cruz was also a vocal supporter of Kavanaugh earlier in the summer and had pledged to support his nomination.

However, when asked about the allegations earlier this month, Cruz said: “The allegations she’s raised are serious, and they deserve to be treated with respect.”