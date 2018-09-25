B.C. realtor shares racist letter sent to her in the mail

WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A B.C. realtor has shared a racist letter that was mailed to her recently with no return address.

Winnie Wu is a realtor in Coquitlam and posted a photo on Facebook of a letter she received in the mail.

“An extremely racist letter I received in the mail,” Wu writes. “This type of hatred is appalling and should not exist in our community.”

Wu told Global News she is “heartbroken” she received this letter, which is not signed and without a return address.

The letter takes aim at all Asian realtors, saying they have “invaded, infested and defaced Vancouver with their presence, systematically spreading uninvited into its neighbouring cities.”

“The citizens who belong here, who were here long before you people pushed your way in, have no use for you. There is hatred beneath the surface.”

The person writes that this letter “reflects the real opinion of the majority.”

Wu told Global News she has now opened a file with Coquitlam RCMP.