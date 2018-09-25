Police search for suspect after teen claims man followed him, asked for sexual favours during advance polling

Montreal police are searching for a white man in his 70s who they say followed a teenager into a washroom during advance polling at a high school on Monday.

The alleged incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the Louis-Riel High School in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Investigators say the 13-year-old boy sensed that he was being followed, took refuge inside a washroom and locked himself inside one of the stalls. He told police the man followed him into the washroom and repeatedly solicited sexual favours.

There was no physical contact.

Police say the teen told the man to leave and when the man did, the teen reported the incident to school authorities who then called 911.

Classes were in session during the advance polling and according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, they think the suspect may have been at the school to vote.

“We’re doing an investigation on it to try to identify that person,” he told Global News. “We’ve met with this little boy but so far we don’t have a good description of that man.”

The boy didn’t get a good look at the suspect, and police hope video surveillance footage from the school will help them find the man.

Elections Quebec refused to comment on the alleged incident saying that they want to let the police do their work, but told Global News in a statement that they are working with authorities to ensure adequate security measures at polling stations.