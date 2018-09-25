Honeymoon from hockey: Canadian Olympian Gillian Apps, Team USA’s Meghan Duggan marry

Canadian Olympic gold medallist Gillian Apps and longtime archrival and captain of the U.S. Olympic championship team Meghan Duggan faced off once again over the weekend, this time at an altar.

Apps, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, married Duggan during an outdoor ceremony in Pownal, Maine, Team USA announced Tuesday.

“True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries. Just ask Meghan Duggan,” the team said in a statement.

Apps, 34, retired from Olympic hockey in 2015, but not before putting 50 pucks into the back of a net and racking up 100 points during her international career. The Unionville, Ont. native is a granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Syl Apps and daughter of NHL player Syl Apps Jr.

Duggan led Team USA to a gold-medal win over Canada at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics in South Korea, a first for the team in 20 years.

“The U.S.-Canada ice hockey rivalry is one of the most storied in team sports, with the two nations competing for every gold medal since the women’s world championship began in 1990,” Team USA said a statement.

Duggan shared several photos of ceremony, showing the women donning white gowns, leaving their jerseys in a locker room.

The most incredible day of my entire life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zDlSBWmCDj — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) September 24, 2018

“The most incredible day of my entire life,” the USA captain said.

According to Team USA, Apps worked as an assistant coach with the women’s hockey program at Boston College, while Duggan played for the Boston Pride during the 2016-2017 season.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Olympic Committee for comment on the rivals’ nuptials.