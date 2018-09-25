Sleep doctor who practiced in Cambridge, Kitchener, London has licence revoked

A psychiatrist who practised sleep medicine in Cambridge, Kitchener and London has had his licence revoked by a disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

In its ruling, the committee said that Dr. Wagdy Botros committed an act of professional misconduct by consistently failing to meet with supervisors who had been appointed by the college.

“The in-person meetings were important because they protect the public and provide remediation or assistance to the physician in improving his practice,” the decision read. “Without the meetings, the clinical supervisor could not provide feedback to the physician on concerns and recommendations, as contemplated by the undertaking.”

He was also cited for failing to co-operate with the college’s investigation into the case.

Botros was also fined $39,948.71.

This is not the first time Botros was cited by the college.

In 2015, he was found to have been incompetent in his treatment of 22 patients.

At the time, the discipline committee said Botros made incorrect diagnoses for some patients and took too long to treat others.

Botros maintained his practice at Sleep Clinic Kitchener, Sleep Clinic London and Sleep Clinic Cambridge.

