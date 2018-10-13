Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Peterborough

It’s a two-way race for the mayor’s seat between city council incumbents in Peterborough.

Daryl Bennett is seeking a third-straight term as mayor while Town Ward city councillor Diane Therrien hopes to end that streak. Bennett, a longtime businessman, was first elected in 2010 when he won by more than 4,000 over incumbent Paul Ayotte. In 2014, Bennett was re-elected, topping Maryam Monsef by 1,331 in a six-person race.

Therrien was first elected in 2014 as a councillor for Town Ward. She has worked for the Peterborough Poverty Reduction Network, the YWCA, and Trent University.

As for the other council positions, Dan McWilliams is the current councillor not seeking re-election.

Candidates (as per the City of Peterborough’s website)

Mayor

Daryl Bennett (incumbent)

Diane Therrien (current city councillor)

Council

Ward 1: Otonabee

Brock Grills

Bob Hall

Lesley Parnell (incumbent)

Jason Andrew Wallwork

Ryan Waudby

Kim Zippel

Ward 2: Monaghan

Henry Clarke (incumbent)

Charmaine Magumbe

Dave McGowan

Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)

Jeff Westlake

Ward 3: Town

Kemi Akapo

Jane Davidson

Jenny Lanciault

Den Pappas (incumbent)

Jim Russell

Ward 4: Ashburnham

Gary Baldwin (incumbent)

Ian Russell Peddle

Paul Rellinger

Keith Riel (incumbent)

Shelia Wood

Ward 5: Northcrest

Andrew Beamer (incumbent)

Dave Haacke (incumbent)

Zach Hatton

Stephen Wright

The City

Located in central Ontario, Peterborough sits on the Otonabee River, about 125 kilometres northeast of Toronto and 270 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. It is surrounded by a number of smaller municipalities with the City of Kawartha Lakes being the largest. Known as the “Gateway to the Kawarthas,” service industries are the primary employers but its growth can also be attributed to a long history of manufacturing, including General Electric (since 1892), Quaker Oats and Siemens. The largest employer is the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with about 2,000 employees in 2017. The city has two post-secondary institutions: Trent University and Fleming College.

Population (2016)

81,032

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$103,794/$115,381

Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

53.4*/55.40 – includes the metropolitan area

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

69.3*/68.69 – includes the metropolitan area

Political representation

Federal

Maryam Monsef (Liberal) — Peterborough-Kawartha

Provincial

Dave Smith (Progressive Conservative) — Peterborough