City staff ask to nearly double budget for workplace harassment probe at city hall

A review of how London City Hall handles workplace harassment and discrimination is going to cost more than expected.

In a report going to Tuesday afternoon’s corporate services committee meeting, civic administration is asking to bump the budget from $250,000 to $450,000.

“Based on experience to date, the cost of this consulting work may exceed the $250,000 exemption threshold limit,” the report reads.

READ MORE: London city council approves 3rd-party review of harassment policies

The city announced in early April that Toronto-based law firm Rubin Thomlinson LLP would conduct the third party review, about a week after committing to it. The decision came amidst a wave of harassment and discrimination allegations from civic employees.

An intake of complaints is complete, as part of Phase 1 of the review. The law firm will be investigating 18 of 39 complaints; those that aren’t being investigated are going on to inform Phase 2 of the review, or “did not involve allegations of harassment, discrimination, bullying, intimidation or reprisal within the scope of this process.”

READ MORE: Law firm hired to run 3rd-party review of London’s harassment policy

Phase 2 of the project is starting to get underway, which means the firm is reviewing London’s culture, practices, policies, and procedures around workplace harassment. Its purpose is to identify systemic issues and gaps that might exist.

“The results of the assessment will inform Rubin Tomlinson’s recommendations with respect to best practices to address any issues and gaps identified,” the report says.

The law firm is expected to deliver a report and recommendations early next year.

It’s unclear how much the entire undertaking will cost, but today’s report asks for the approval of another $200,000 to be spent on the review. To date, only $90,000 has been spent.

Rubin Thomlinson is expected to deliver a report and recommendations, based on its findings, early next year.