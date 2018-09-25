Canada
September 25, 2018 6:39 am

Treasury Board president to release findings of Ontario government spending audit

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday a motion for a committee to look into the previous Liberal government's finances.

A A

TORONTO – Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy is to announce the findings of a line-by-line review of provincial government spending today.

The government announced last month that EY Canada had been awarded the contract to conduct the audit.

READ MORE: Premier Ford announces intentions to form special committee to probe Ontario’s fiscal situation

Bethlenfalvy said the firm would audit all government programs and services, something Premier Doug Ford had promised during the spring election campaign.

He said the audit, combined with an independent commission of inquiry, would help the Progressive Conservative government assess the province’s financial position.

READ MORE: Ontario faces $15B deficit, challenging past government’s budget numbers: finance minister

Ford yesterday announced a select committee to dig further into the province’s fiscal situation, while slamming his predecessor’s handling of Ontario’s books.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli announced last week that Ontario was dealing with a recently revised $15 billion deficit as a result of Liberal accounting practices.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
EY Canada
Financial Audit
Peter Bethlenfalvy
Premier Doug Ford
progressive conservative government
select committee
Treasury Board

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News