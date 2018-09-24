New program tries to spark interest in filmmaking among Alberta teen girls

Anneliese Noske wants to work in Hollywood.

The Grade 11 student from Cardston High School travelled to Lethbridge last weekend to take part in a workshop giving teen girls a chance to try different roles in film.

“We don’t do a lot of film things (in Cardston). They do a lot of theatre out there but not as much film so this was the closest and most cool-sounding thing,” she said.

She is one of 16 teens in the Girls In Film and TV (GIFT) workshop, which guides three teams in writing their own script as well as shooting and editing a short film.

READ MORE: Leadership Series: Laying the foundations of the B.C. film industry

GIFT is a non-profit organization that allows teens to explore different career paths behind the camera.

Executive director and founder Camille Beaudoin started the group over the summer after noticing a lack of representation.

“Girls don’t even realize it’s an option for them and they don’t pursue it,” said Beaudoin. “What we’re hoping is by starting at this age, when girls are thinking about what they’d like to do for a career, we’re giving them the tools and the opportunity to get into the industry. I think the more women we have in the industry, the more support there is going to be for women in the industry.”

READ MORE: Okanagan’s first film studio a big break for local industry

Beaudoin is a movie producer and asked several of her colleagues in the industry to join the program as instructors and mentors for the girls.

“We’re trying to get girls inspired to tell stories so we want to give them a little taste of what it would be like to be on a professional set and try to elevate this experience for them as much as possible,” said instructor Elise Graham.

READ MORE: N.S. boasts of $100M in film production, but industry says jobs still scarce

This is GIFT’s second workshop after one in Edmonton several weeks ago, and they’re hoping to continue programs next summer.

Noske has attended several film-related workshops and is interested in attending Vancouver Film School to spread her creative wings.