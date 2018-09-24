‘I’ll f—ing kill you’: Passenger makes death threat in confrontation on West Vancouver bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they are looking into an angry, expletive-filled confrontation on a West Vancouver bus that was caught on video and shared on social media.

The video shows heated exchanges between a woman and several passengers on a bus travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Vancouver on Sunday night.

Sgt. Clint Hampton of the Transit Police said the incident started when a female passenger refused to let someone sit in the unoccupied seat next to her.

Hampton said the female passenger “made several racially charged comments toward individuals on the bus and at points made threats towards individuals on the bus.”

Video shared on social media shows a woman threatening to kill a fellow passenger who was recording the incident on a cellphone.

“That’s an invasion of privacy. Don’t f— with me,” she says. “There are laws against pointing your phones at f—ing people. Do you understand me? I’ll f—ing kill you.”

Hampton said they have spoken to witnesses and an investigation is ongoing.