Saskatoon weather outlook: wild and windy Wednesday on the way

Cold front brings in rain and 60 km/h wind gusts on Wednesday.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

A little bit of rain swept through the area early in the morning before clouds cleared back out and temperatures cooled right back to 2 C to start the day.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine then moved back in as we warmed up into double digits before noon.

Lots of sunshine in Saskatoon & we've already made it into double digits on this Tuesday morning! https://t.co/21384GsOlm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/M39TYv7Ubp — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 25, 2018

Sunny skies stick around for the rest of the day as we climb to an afternoon high a few degrees in the low teens – the warmest day since last Thursday.

Tuesday night

Clouds roll back in Tuesday night as a cold front approaches with a chance of a few showers possibly sliding in before morning as we cool back into mid-single digits.

Wednesday

The risk of showers will continue into the early morning before clouds start to clear midday and we get into some afternoon sunny breaks with just a slight chance of late day showers as a few more clouds filter through.

Winds will be the big factor on Wednesday with sustained speeds of 40 km/h gusting up to 60 km/h in the afternoon from the northwest behind the front, keeping temperatures in low double digits.

Thursday-Friday

Even cooler air will settle in on Thursday and Friday under partly to mostly sunny skies as breezy winds continue with a slight chance of showers or flurries on Thursday.

Morning lows will dip back toward the freezing mark on Thursday and below it on Friday with wind chills making it feel like minus double digits to start before temperatures rebound into mid-single digits both days.

Weekend outlook

Another cool start is on tap in the morning this weekend with minus double digit wind chill values possible to in the morning before we warm into mid-single digits both Saturday and Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around on Saturday before another wave of clouds rolls in on Sunday.

Saskatoon was the setting for Clarence Stinn to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 25:

