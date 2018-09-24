Regional District seeks injunction against illegal luxury vacation rental near Kaleden

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is seeking a court injunction against an illegal luxury vacation rental in the South Okanagan.

The 6,700-square-foot, five-bedroom luxury estate off highway 3A near Kaleden is listed for more than $2,000 per night on short-term rental sites like AirBnB.

A staff report to the RDOS board said the fourth floor was “converted into living space without a building permit, posing a serious health and safety concern.”

Brad Dollevoet, the local government’s development services manager, said the attic was converted into bedrooms.

He said the building modifications are visible in photographs posted on the internet but staff haven’t be able to inspect the property in person.

“The biggest concern was fire risk and egress for individuals staying there,” he said.

A “Do Not Occupy” notice was placed on the front gate entering the property along with an additional notice placed on the single-family dwelling, according to the RDOS staff report.

A letter was also sent to the registered owner advising of the “Do Not Occupy” notice and the requirements needed to obtain a permit.

The RDOS is seeking a court injunction to force the owner into compliance.

“We will be acting quickly in getting the court action,” Dollevoet said.

He said the property also hasn’t obtained a temporary use permit, which is required to operate a vacation rental.

Dollevoet said regional districts do not have the power to issue business licenses under the Local Government Act.

“They will be allowed in areas throughout the regional district, definitely it is a big promoter of the economy for tourism in the region here, but it just needs to be done safely and appropriately with the permit process,” Dollevoet said.

The owner removed the listing from AirBnB after being contacted by Global News and did not respond to a request for comment.