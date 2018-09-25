View full results

New Brunswick election 2018

More
New Brunswick Election
September 25, 2018 1:36 am

New Brunswick election saw 67 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots — second lowest since 1978

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

PC Leader Blaine Higgs said Monday that he will work with people to make a minority government happen and make it work.

A A

More people may have exercised their right to cast a ballot on Monday’s election than in 2014, but it’s still low compared to other figures in the province’s history.

Sixty-seven per cent of those eligible to vote cast ballots in the election that saw Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives earn the most seats, according to unofficial results from Elections New Brunswick.

Story continues below

READ MORE: PCs win most seats in N.B. election, Liberals vow to maintain power

Turnout grew by 2.4 percentage points over the 2014 provincial election, when 64.7 per cent cast their ballots to elect Brian Gallant and the Liberals.

Voter turnout has been declining since the 1970s with its lowest point coming in the 2014 election.

If the unofficial results hold true, the 2018 election will have the second-lowest voter turnout in the last 10 provincial general elections.

Information from Statistics Canada shows that New Brunswickers are far more likely to show up at the polls in a federal election.

The 2011 election saw 73 per cent of New Brunswickers turn up at the polls while 2015 saw 81 per cent cast a ballot — both were higher than the respective Canadian averages of 70 and 77 per cent.

New Brunswick voter turnout over the last 10 provincial elections 

2018* – 67.1 per cent* unofficial

2014 – 64.7 per cent

2010 – 69.6 per cent

2006 – 67.5 per cent

2003 – 68.8 per cent

1999 – 75.6 per cent

1995 – 74.9 per cent

1991 – 80.1 per cent

1987 – 82.0 per cent

1982 – 82.1 per cent

1978 – 75.6 per cent

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
election turnout
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Election Turnout
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives
Voter Turnout

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News