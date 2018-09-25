New Brunswick election saw 67 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots — second lowest since 1978

More people may have exercised their right to cast a ballot on Monday’s election than in 2014, but it’s still low compared to other figures in the province’s history.

Sixty-seven per cent of those eligible to vote cast ballots in the election that saw Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives earn the most seats, according to unofficial results from Elections New Brunswick.

READ MORE: PCs win most seats in N.B. election, Liberals vow to maintain power

Turnout grew by 2.4 percentage points over the 2014 provincial election, when 64.7 per cent cast their ballots to elect Brian Gallant and the Liberals.

Voter turnout has been declining since the 1970s with its lowest point coming in the 2014 election.

If the unofficial results hold true, the 2018 election will have the second-lowest voter turnout in the last 10 provincial general elections.

Information from Statistics Canada shows that New Brunswickers are far more likely to show up at the polls in a federal election.

The 2011 election saw 73 per cent of New Brunswickers turn up at the polls while 2015 saw 81 per cent cast a ballot — both were higher than the respective Canadian averages of 70 and 77 per cent.

New Brunswick voter turnout over the last 10 provincial elections

2018* – 67.1 per cent* unofficial

2014 – 64.7 per cent

2010 – 69.6 per cent

2006 – 67.5 per cent

2003 – 68.8 per cent

1999 – 75.6 per cent

1995 – 74.9 per cent

1991 – 80.1 per cent

1987 – 82.0 per cent

1982 – 82.1 per cent

1978 – 75.6 per cent