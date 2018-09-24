SkyHawks parachutist injured during jump at Lindsay Exhibition

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces’ parachute team was injured Saturday during a performance at the Lindsay Exhibition in Lindsay, Ont.

Video shared on Facebook by Brian Hill shows a member of the SkyHawks crashing sideways on the ground around 3 p.m. Paramedics and crew immediately ran to the injured jumper as others landed nearby.

WATCH: SkyHawks parachutist crashes at Lindsay Exhibition

The SkyHawks – the Forces’ parachute demonstration team – was performing at the Exhibition all weekend. Jumps were cancelled Friday due to high winds.

In an email to CHEX News, Capt. Derek Reid said Monday that on-site medical personnel provided first-aid and an ambulance was on site within 10 minutes. The nature of the man’s injuries will not be released citing privacy issues, Reid noted.

“The member is currently in good condition (as assessed by medical staff) and in high spirits,” Reid wrote.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the SkyHawks said the jumper was injured but is in “good condition and high spirits.”

Thank you for a great weekend, @Lindsay_Ex ! Unfortunately, one of our jumpers was injured on Saturday. Happy to say he is in good condition and high spirits. Thanks to the medical professionals who provided support and the many spectators who expressed well wishes. pic.twitter.com/YJ0DYdcrK7 — SkyHawks Canada (@SkyHawksCanada) September 24, 2018

The SkyHawks perform about 300 times a year.

“The team wishes our teammate a speedy recovery and appreciates the well wishes passed on by many of the spectators,” said Reid. “The team will complete our season next weekend (Sept .30), so the injured member will not be rejoining the team for this season. We will continue to support him throughout the recovery process.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated, Reid said.

“We debrief each and every performance jump, and will certainly look into the circumstances of this incident,” he said. “It’s too soon to say, however, what factors contributed to this incident.”