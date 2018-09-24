7-year-old girl belts out stunning rendition of U.S. national anthem ahead of LA Galaxy match

A seven-year-old girl stunned a packed stadium Sunday when she belted out “one of the best national anthem performances” ahead of the match between LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja wowed the crowd at the StubHub Center on Sunday when she sang a powerful rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner in front of the packed stadium in what the Major League Soccer teams described as “one of the best national anthem performances” in the stadium’s history.

The soccer team posted the clip of the young singer on social media where it has been viewed over 1.37 million times.

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018

Turns out Tjandrawidjaja, who is also known as “anthem girl” according to her social media accounts, is also an actor and a model. Tjandrawidjaja’s performance was the result of winning a Galaxy anthem contest, according to the soccer club.

Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic posed for a photo with the singer and shared her video on social media, calling her the “MVP of the game!”

LA Galaxy beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0.