Vegas anthem singer gives nod to Winnipeg Jets fans during ‘O Canada’

It’s not an easy job to stand in front of 17,500 rowdy hockey fans and belt out the national anthems, but it’s one that Carnell Johnson loves, and his fans do too.

His nickname is Golden Pipes and he’s the anthem singer for the Vegas Golden Knights.

He’s Sin City’s Stacey Nattrass, and he’s just as beloved to their fans as she is to Winnipeg’s.

READ MORE: Jets anthem singer preps for Winnipeg Whiteout

During Game 3, Johnson even gave a small, but significant nod to Jets fans during the Canadian anthem.

“I watched the first two games of the playoffs with the Knights against the Jets and the singer there said True North and the fans yelled it,” Johnson said.

So, when it came time for Johnson to belt out the anthem in front of the crowd during Game 3, the singer let Jets fans have their moment.

“I’m rooting for the Knights, but we always have to respect the other team. So I wanted to respect Winnipeg and respect their fans by letting them yell ‘True North’ in the middle of the Canadian Anthem,” he said.

Johnson said he didn’t realize the reaction to his hospitality at first.

“It was just kinda one of those things where I was like, I’m gonna go for it. I hope it works out,” he said. “There seems to be quite a few fans in the stands so I think it will come across, and I’m really glad that it did.”

READ MORE: The Jets vs Predators contest rages well beyond the ice in Nashville

Jets fans immediately noticed and social media lit up.

One of my favorite moments during the @GoldenKnights game tonight was the classy move by @goldenpipeslv when he paused during the Canadian anthem to let @NHLJets fans yell “TRUE NORTH!” We’re good hosts in Las Vegas.#VegasBorn — Albert Z Kovacs (@AlbertZKovacs) May 17, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights anthem signer stopped singing to allow (opposing) Jets fans to chant “true north”… awesome!https://t.co/HzfNIMURdY — Stephen (@StephenHeaps) May 17, 2018

Classy move by anthem singer in Vegas, going quiet for the true north chant by the #NHLJets fans 😊👍 — Jeff Cabiles (@ShOcKjOcK80) May 17, 2018



Story continues below Kudos the Vegas fans and anthem singer for the "True North" shoutout during O Canada. Well done. — Kardinal (@KardinalofSCU) May 17, 2018

The Golden Knights have a similar tradition that started when their inaugural season did.

During the Star-Spangled Banner, it’s customary for Vegas fans to yell “Knights” during the line ‘gave proof through the night’ lyrics.

But the decision to give Jets fans their moment was purely his idea.

“This was all me, they kinda told me hey you know that they yell ‘True North.’ I was like yeah, I already had something in my head planned for it so we’ll see if it works and they (the Golden Knights) said cool with us.”

With more Jets fans expected inside T-Mobile arena for Game 4 Friday, you can be assured that ‘True North’ will be loud and clear.