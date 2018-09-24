Police say 4th suspect sought in fatal Vaughan shooting

VAUGHAN, Ont. – York regional police say they’re searching for a fourth suspect in the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say Behget Toma Eyup of Tottenham, Ont., was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot at the rear of a plaza last Friday night.

They say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Three Toronto teens – an 18-year-old man and two boys aged 15 and 16 – are charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators say they believe an additional suspect was involved in the incident, but are not releasing any further details.

They’re calling on the suspect to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.