Retiring Winnipeg councillor talks 20 years at City Hall, and what’s next

Call it an exit interview. Long-serving Winnipeg politician Jenny Gerbasi sat down with Geoff Currier at 680 CJOB Monday to talk about her career as Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry councillor.

Gerbasi announced in March that she would not be seeking another term at City Hall.

She said she reflected after each term before deciding whether or not to run for another, and after 20 years, she felt it was time to call it quits.

“Twenty years is a long run. It’s a good time in my life to look to do something else,” Gerbasi shared. “I worked with three different mayors.”

She said she wanted to leave while she felt she was still doing good work, adding that it can be hard for politicians to decide when it is the right time to go.

On her accomplishments

When asked if she felt that one can really make a difference as a city councillor, Gerbasi said being collaborative is really the key to getting things done, but knowing when to press issues also helps, she said.

She suggested some things might not have ever happened if she hadn’t been there pushing for them, including rapid transit and the U-Pass.

“As an individual councillor, you can make a difference, I think. But yes, working collaboratively is really important, because you need nine votes to do anything on city council,” she said. “You need to work with all of your colleagues.”

Personalities do come into play, Gerbasi said, since the type of folks who are attracted to municipal government have colourful personalities. But, she said, collaboration and a shared commitment to getting things done is the key factor.

On the Executive Policy Committee

When asked about the City of Winnipeg’s EPC, Gerbasi said the governance structure doesn’t matter as much as the quality of the people that are there. She said regardless of the governance model being used, the quality of the people and their ability to work collaboratively is what really matters. That being said, she added the EPC model will be the subject of a review, to be shared in an upcoming report.

On why more quality people don’t run

Public office is “tough slogging,” she said. “You are in a fishbowl. With the advent of social media, I think it’s even more of a harsh environment at times.”

Gerbasi said one reason why more people don’t consider running for council, or any other political position is the fact that today’s online world makes people in office even more exposed, allowing people to make anonymous attacks.

However, she said, while it can be difficult, more strong capable women are needed.

“There is kind of a working environment in politics that is very tough, and hostile sometimes.”

“It can get pretty nasty and mean and personal. Even if we have thick skin, which you kind of have to have to do it, you still have feelings, you’re still a person.”

Gerbasi baulked at the suggestion that highly successful business people are less likely to leave their high-paying jobs in favour of public office.

“You don’t really do it for the money. Ideally, people are doing it because they want to get stuff done in the city and they have ideas and they want to work with others to make the city better for people,” she said.

She added that there have been cases where people have run and it becomes more of “just a job,” which is unfortunate because that person is really just taking up a seat.

On what’s next

As for what she is going to do once she leaves City Hall, Gerbasi said that remains to be decided. “Who knows. I haven’t yet determined what I want to do.”

After two decades in office, she said, she really doesn’t know what else is out there or what she wants.

“You kinda have to step out of politics and not be an elected person to really see, even for yourself, ‘What is it that I want to do?'”

She said she intends to take a bit of time off, and then will have a good look around to see what her options are.

“I’m not just saying that. I actually don’t really know yet what I’m going to do. It’s kind of a good feeling to have that sort of wide open door.”

Prior to taking office, Gerbasi had been a health-care professional.

