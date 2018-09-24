Preschooler seriously injured in dog attack at off-leash park in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police are looking for the owner of a black and white Husky after they say it attacked and seriously injured a three-year-old girl at an off-leash park in Mississauga over the weekend.
Police said the incident happened between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue.
Authorities said the child was with a family member when she was attacked. The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.
Police said the owner of the dog briefly spoke to the family before leaving the area.
The owner is described as a man of South Asian descent, in his early 20s, five-feet-six-inches tall and 180 to 200 pounds. He was clean shaven, had glasses and was wearing orange shorts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
