UPDATE: Two arrested – Emergency services teams deployed to Assiniboia East area

UPDATE – Two Regina residents were arrested and taken into custody Sunday without injury to the suspects, the public or police.

Regina Police Service emergency services team members were sent to the 2600 block of Lindsay Street Sunday morning.

SWAT, crisis negotiator teams as well as a canine unit were sent to the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Police investigate after car hits house

Police remain on scene and are asking the public to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.

No other details are being released at this time.