Police investigate after car hits house

An SUV towing a trailer hit a Regina home Saturday.

Police are investigating after a vehicle smashed into a Regina home Saturday.

An SUV towing a trailer went through a fence and struck the corner of a house on 4th avenue around 11 am.

The driver fled on foot before police arrived.

No injuries have been reported, but protected services were called in to shut off a damaged gas line on the house. Sask Energy attended to repair the gas meter on the house.

Anyone who has information, but has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

