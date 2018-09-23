Trending
September 23, 2018 2:33 pm
Updated: September 23, 2018 3:15 pm

TTC marks 80th anniversary of vintage PCC streetcar with ceremonial ride

By

One of the TTC's two vintage PCC streetcars is seen at the intersection of Church and Queen streets Sunday.

Chelsea Lecce / Global News
A A

The TTC marked the 80th anniversary of its vintage PCC streetcar by bringing it back to the streets of downtown Toronto for a ceremonial ride Sunday.

The streetcar was filled with members of the public, who had the opportunity to ride it for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 Toronto streetcars taken out of operation after heavy flooding in early August

It serviced stops along on Queen Street between Bathurst and Church streets.

The PCC streetcar — or President’s Conference Committee, the streetcars’ original design committee formed in 1929 — first went into service in Toronto on Sept. 23, 1938 and went out of service in 1995.

At its peak, there were 740 PCC streetcars in service, making it one of the largest fleets in North America.

The TTC still has two of the vintage streetcars in storage.

WATCH: Majority of new TTC streetcars recalled over welding defect
Report an error
Anniversary
Ceremonial ride
news
PCC streetcar
Streetcar
Toronto
Toronto Transit Commision
Transit
Trending
TTC
Vintage
Vintage streetcar

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News