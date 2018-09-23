TTC marks 80th anniversary of vintage PCC streetcar with ceremonial ride

The TTC marked the 80th anniversary of its vintage PCC streetcar by bringing it back to the streets of downtown Toronto for a ceremonial ride Sunday.

The streetcar was filled with members of the public, who had the opportunity to ride it for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 Toronto streetcars taken out of operation after heavy flooding in early August

It serviced stops along on Queen Street between Bathurst and Church streets.

The PCC streetcar — or President’s Conference Committee, the streetcars’ original design committee formed in 1929 — first went into service in Toronto on Sept. 23, 1938 and went out of service in 1995.

At its peak, there were 740 PCC streetcars in service, making it one of the largest fleets in North America.

The TTC still has two of the vintage streetcars in storage.

WATCH: Majority of new TTC streetcars recalled over welding defect