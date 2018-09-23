The Oarhouse, a legendary London sports bar, enters final week of operation

After nearly 25 years as a popular west-end watering hole, the Oarhouse will close its doors for the last time this week.

The sports bar, located in a plaza at the intersection of Oxford and Wonderland, will shut down on Sept. 30.

“Over the year, you just start thinking about the future, where you’re heading and where you want to be,” said 71-year-old owner Bob DiFruscia.

“We have a significant rent increase coming up as well. With all of those factoring in, it just didn’t make much sense to me to keep the place running.”

DiFruscia says he began pondering the future of the Oarhouse after closing down adjacent restaurant McGinnis Landing back in July.

“We thought about all the possibilities to change or enhance the current concept,” he said.

“By the time we were done, we’d be looking at roughly $500,000 for an investment and I don’t think the site warrants that.”

McGinnis opened in 1982 and the Oarhouse in 1995. While McGinnis closed in July, the kitchen is still used to supply food to Oarhouse customers.

“Unfortunately, the landlord has been unwilling to separate the two properties for renting purposes,” said DiFruscia.

“So, we figured closing the Oarhouse and going out on top would be the best possible option.”

DiFruscia adds he’s proud the Oarhouse still draws a range of clients, from young to old and everywhere in between.

“We’ve managed to draw in some of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” he said.

“I have no regrets, it’s been a great run.”