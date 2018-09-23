Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Dave Matsos collapses behind bench
Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Dave Matsos was taken to hospital for precautionary measures after he collapsed on the bench in the final seconds of Saturday night’s game in Barrie.
Matsos, 44, was attended to by on-site paramedics and was alert and responsive when he was taken out of the Barrie Molson Centre on a stretcher.
There is still no word on what caused the Burlington native to collapse.
Hamilton was leading Barrie 4-2 when the game was called and was awarded the victory in what was Matsos’ first win as head coach of the Bulldogs.
Matsos took over Hamilton’s head coaching duties this season after John Gruden left the club to become an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Islanders.
Bulldogs forward Arthur Kalyiev scored the winning goal in the second period, his team-leading third goal of the season, and added an assist.
The 1-1 Dogs next play September 30 when they host the Ottawa 67’s in their home opener at FirstOntario Centre.
