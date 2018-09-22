Phase 2 of Royal Columbian Hospital rebuild won’t be public-private partnership

The province announced the next phase of the renewal of B.C.’s oldest hospital on Saturday, along with a slight change of plans.

Phase two of the $1.35-billion, three-phase Royal Columbian Hospital project will include a new acute care tower and a larger emergency department.

It will also be a design-build project fully owned by Fraser Health rather than a public-private partnership as initially planned by the previous BC Liberal government.

READ MORE: New helipad a ‘milestone’ in Royal Columbian Hospital redevelopment

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the change in approach won’t increase the project’s overall budget.

“The decision to proceed as a design-build model for this phase, which had not been considered earlier, was determined by a review led by Fraser Health’s executive followed by treasury board approval,” said Dix.

“Compared to other models, design-build retains public ownership and operations, and increases the hospital’s ability to respond to major changes in health-care needs in the future. It also allows us to keep our incredible health-care team together.”

WATCH: Phase 1 planning for Royal Columbian Hospital underway

The project will include 229 new beds between the new tower and the ER, along with more MRI machines and a neonatal intensive care unit.

The province says phase two will officially begin next Thursday when it issues a request for qualifications to design and build the new facilities.

That selection process should take about 18 months, Dix said, with construction to start in 2020.

READ MORE: First phase of Royal Columbian Hospital redevelopment to focus on mental health

Officials also highlighted progress on phase one of the project, which involves the construction of a new mental health and substance use centre.

When complete, the centre will include a 20-bed psychiatric unit for seniors, a 10-bed psychiatric high-acuity unit, 45 beds for in-patient care and more outpatient clinics.

“We’re working very hard on a wide array of options for people because, for some people, if they have the most acute mental illness or acute substance use, they may need to be in a treatment facility. For others, it’s outpatient support,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

Phase one of the project is slated for completion in 2020.