September 22, 2018 8:27 pm

Kavanaugh accuser tentatively agrees to testify Thursday

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, after more than an hour of delay over procedural questions, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the third day of his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
A tentative agreement has been reached for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hear testimony Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault from decades ago.

That’s according to a person briefed on the matter who isn’t authorized to discuss it by name.

The person says that lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford and bipartisan representatives of the committee came to the tentative agreement Saturday. Other terms of the public hearing will be negotiated Sunday.

The tentative accord could close days of brinkmanship over whether Ford would testify.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were teens. Now an appeals court judge, Kavanaugh denies the allegations. He has said he wants to testify as soon as possible to clear his name.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News