September 22, 2018 3:31 pm

Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford agrees to testify in Senate hearing

By Staff The Associated Press

Lawyers for the woman who’s accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault decades ago when they were teenagers say they’ve accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request for her to tell her story.

But attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford say in a letter to the committee’s Republican majority that they want to set up a time later Saturday to keep discussing terms of Ford’s appearance.

The letter says Ford “accepts” the committee’s request that in the coming week she would “provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct.”

The lawyers say they are “hopeful that we can reach agreement on details” of Ford’s appearance.

